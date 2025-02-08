State Urges Preparedness Ahead of Anticipated Winter Storm

HYANNIS – With a winter weather advisory in effect from 7 pm Saturday to 1 pm Sunday, state officials are urging caution.

For Barnstable County, snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is anticipated overnight Saturday, possibly mixing with rain and sleet Sunday morning.

“While the timing of this storm is fortunate and will minimize disruption, it is still important that residents take caution and plan ahead. We want everyone to stay safe throughout the night and be ready to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement. “Thank you to all of the workers out there clearing the roads and sidewalks, keeping our trains running and checking utility lines to make sure we all stay safe and warm.”

State officials urge residents to stay home where possible, and to be mindful on the road if they must drive.

The following is the full statement from the state:

In anticipation of the winter storm expected to bring widespread snow across Massachusetts, the Healey-Driscoll Administration advises that residents plan ahead and review winter weather safety tips. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of southern New England. The heaviest snow is expected during the evening and through Sunday afternoon, with total accumulations between 4 to 9 inches. The National Weather Service also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cape and Islands, with an expected snowfall of 2 to 6 inches with a light glaze of ice possible Sunday morning. Difficult travel conditions are expected in both the warning and advisory areas.

“As we continue to monitor this storm, we want everyone to be prepared and plan accordingly,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Please take extra care on the roads this weekend and take the time to check in on your neighbors.”

How Residents Can Prepare

Plan ahead and take care when traveling on the roads. Clear snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, lights, hood and roof before driving. Utilize safe winter driving practices, including leaving extra room for braking and stopping in slippery travel conditions. Don’t crowd the plow or maintenance vehicles. Stay back at least 200 feet and don’t pass on the right. Prepare for possible power outages. Fully charge your cellphone, laptop, and any essential electronic devices before the storm. Ensure you have extra batteries for medical equipment and assistive devices. Take stock of your emergency kit and ensure it includes seasonal supplies, such as extra winter clothing and blankets.

Manually check your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors to make sure they work correctly and have fresh batteries. During and after the storm, check your outside fuel exhaust vents, making sure that they are not obstructed by snow or ice.

Follow recommended safety precautions when using space heaters, a fireplace, or a woodstove to heat your home. Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Additional tips on what to do before, during, and after a winter storm can be found at Mass.gov/Snow.

“The State Emergency Operations Center is operating at Steady State Monitoring and we remain in close coordination with our partners at the National Weather Service,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “We are prepared to facilitate any requests for assistance that may arise from communities impacted by this winter storm and encourage residents to stay informed of the latest conditions.”

MassDOT

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers that snowfall is expected to impact travel in many regions of the state. Travelers should allow for extra travel time and check forecasts for their routes and destinations. MassDOT crews will be pretreating roadways in advance of the storm and will be deploying snow removal staff and equipment as necessary across the Commonwealth.

“Our snow and ice teams are closely monitoring the expected snowfalls across the state and are ready to deploy resources where they are needed,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “As always, travelers should plan ahead, avoid being on the road unless it is necessary, and give our plows room to work.”

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

MBTA

For service updates immediately before, during, and after a storm, we strongly urges riders to ⁠subscribe to text or email T-Alerts before snowfall for real time notifications about service disruptions. We also encourage riders to follow the MBTA on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for information. During and after winter storms, the Commuter Rail and bus routes may need to reduce service and operate on storm schedules. The MBTA will update the Commuter Rail schedules and ⁠bus schedules to match. Riders can also visit the T’s Winter Travel Guide at mbta.com/winter.

Crews will work to clear snow and ice throughout the system, but riders are asked to use caution on platforms and at bus stops.

Massport

Logan International Airport will remain fully operational throughout the storm. Passengers should anticipate delays or possible cancellations, and check with their airline for the most up to date information about their flight. With snowfall and potential slick roadways, passengers should allow extra time to get to and from Logan.

For any additional questions, passengers can contact our Passenger Service team via our website, by calling 1-800-23-LOGAN or the FlyLogan app.

Department of Conservation and Recreation

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is monitoring the forecast and preparing its snow removal equipment for its roadways and properties in anticipation of a plowable event. The agency will activate its statewide storm center on Saturday through the duration of the storm.

DCR may implement parking bans for agency-managed parkways due to the winter storm event. The timing of parking bans on DCR roadways will be consistent with local municipal bans; please refer to local parking ban announcements. All parking bans on DCR roadways will apply to both sides of the road. For more information on potential affected roadways and DCR’s winter storm response, visit DCR Winter Storm Plan and Priority Map.

DCR is also warning visitors to be safe near ice, know how thick the ice is and stay away from any cracks or melting ice.

Learn more from DCR on how to can make your own more environmentally friendly liquid salt brine. Liquid salt brine – a mix of salt dissolved in water – serves as an anti-icing agent to prevent snow and ice from binding to the road surface, allowing for easier removal, fewer applications and faster return to a clean paved surface. This snow removal technique is more cost effective and environmentally friendly for municipalities, state agencies and consumers.

Department of Public Utilities

The Department of Public Utilities and the Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs) continue to monitor the weather forecast. The DPU and EDCs remain in close communication as the storm develops. The EDCs have planned ahead and secured additional crews that are on standby to help address any outages. The EDCs will provide updates to the DPU in real time regarding additional storm preparation activities to restore service to customers.