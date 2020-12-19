Baker Says State Vaccine Distribution Plan on Schedule

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently said that the state’s distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine is on track, with Phase 1 of the three-phase plan underway.

Clinical and nonclinical healthcare workers who are providing direct and COVID-facing care are first to be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, according to the plan.

Baker said 59,475 doses were distributed to 21 hospitals by Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the state public health lab received 19,050 doses, which were then distributed to more than 10 smaller hospitals with more distributions planned, said Baker.

“The doctors, nurses and medical workers receiving these first doses are also the same people who, as we all know, have been battling COVID and caring for our residents since this all began,” said Baker.

“We think it’s great that they are among the first to receive the vaccine. It not only protects them, but protects the people that they take care of. It protects their families, and it’s a huge step towards getting back to something a little more normal.”

According to the governor, hospitals have developed individual plans for vaccinating their workers that are best fit to their staff and circumstances.

“We expected hospitals to continue to immunize eligible staff members over the next few weeks. They will continue to report their vaccination data to the Department of Public Health and, so far, all the hospitals are reporting overwhelming acceptance from doctors, nurses and medical workers who are eligible to be vaccinated,” said Baker.

The DPH plans to launch a public-facing dashboard with immunization data on December 24, which will be updated weekly.

Information on the dashboard will include the total number of doses delivered and administered as well as geographic information, said Governor Baker.

He also said that long-term care facilities will begin receiving the vaccine the week of December 28 as part of Phase 1 of the distribution plan.

CVS and Walgreens will assist with vaccinations in those facilities under CDC’s Long Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program.

Doses will come from the second Pfizer vaccine shipment allocation.

Baker also responded to the diminished expected vaccine shipment of 42,900 doses instead of the just over 59,000 originally anticipated from the federal government.

He said that the state is unsure why the size had been adjusted, but is working to get clarity and said the state will work around the change.

“While we understand that the distribution of vaccines is a massive undertaking, we’ll be ready to work through our plan to ensure that the residents of Massachusetts are fully vaccinated as quickly and as safely as possible when supply becomes available,” said Baker.

Baker said that the change will only result in slight delay in distribution, and that he is unsure if it will have any meaningful long-term effect on the state’s distribution plan.

Meanwhile, 120,000 Moderna vaccine doses have been ordered by the state and are expected to arrive next week.

First responders will be the next group to receive the vaccine after long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers, according to the distribution plan.

The general population is expected to receive the vaccine in April.

Baker reinforced the need to continue to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines, including mask wearing, avoiding gatherings and socially distancing, even as vaccine doses are administered to some of the population.