BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transformation has announced a construction schedule update for the Statewide Exit Renumbering Project.

Exit work will take place on Route 6 from Bourne to Orleans beginning on December 13th from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The renumbering project is to convert all exit numbers on freeways to a mile-post-based numbering system, per Federal Highway Administration requirements.

Construction duration is approximately two weeks.