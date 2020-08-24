State’s Highest Court Considers Primary Election Lawsuit

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts highest court is weighing whether to grant more time to count mail ballots in the state’s Sept. 1 primary election amid concerns of U.S. Postal Service delays.

The state’s Supreme Judicial Court is slated to hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by Becky Grossman.

The Democratic candidate for Congress wants to extend the deadline for counting state primary ballots by ten days so that ballots mailed by Sept. 1 have enough time to arrive at local election offices.

Under current state law, mail ballots must arrive at local election offices by Sept. 1 to be counted.