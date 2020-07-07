You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Taking Control of Cape Cod Canal Bridges from Army Corps

July 7, 2020

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will become the lead agency for the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges after state and federal officials finish signing agreements this week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers currently owns the bridges, but will be working with MassDOT to build replacements over the Cape Cod Canal, as well as recognize MassDOT as better equipped for the delivery of the bridges.

“The MOU is an agreement which states MassDOT and the USACE will work together to plan, permit, fund, construct, demolish and transfer ownership of two new Cape Cod Canal Bridges built to current Federal Highway and MassDOT standards,” read a notice to town officials.

The plan is to replace the two old bridges entirely, building the new ones next to the existing ones.

Once completed, the old bridges would be demolished.

The new bridges would include three lanes in both directions, bike lanes and sidewalks.

The federal government is still expected to pay for the replacements at an estimated $1 billion.

The virtual signing between the agencies is scheduled to take place July 7. 

