States to Watch on Election Night

November 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

The former vice president is competitive in all the battleground states Trump carried in 2016 and has put a handful of traditional Republican states, including Georgia and Arizona, in play.

Trump can win by defending a wide swath of territory he won in 2016, but his hopes for reelection are heavily dependent on the swing states of Florida and Pennsylvania.  

Other states to watch include Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

