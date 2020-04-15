Statewide COVID-19 Death Total Passes 1,000 Mark

BOSTON-The number of people in Massachusetts who have died due to the novel coronavirus has surpassed 1,000, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

151 additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed by the state Wednesday afternoon, including one within Barnstable County, bringing the number of people who have passed away due to the virus in Massachusetts to 1,108.

The victim from Barnstable County was a male in their 80s. It is unclear if they had preexisting conditions or if they were hospitalized.

The newly confirmed victims were anywhere between their 40s and 100s.

The DPH has reported that a total of 132,023 coronavirus tests have been conducted within the state, with 29,918 positive cases confirmed. 1,755 new cases were reported by the state on Wednesday alone.

Of those positive cases, 530 are within Barnstable County, along with 11 in Dukes County and nine in Nantucket County.

