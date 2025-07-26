Steamship Authority adds two new buses to hybrid fleet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS/NANTUCKET – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority recently welcomed two hybrid transit buses into service at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Hyannis.

The two modern hybrid buses will be dedicated for use transporting customers from its off-site parking lots to the Hyannis Terminal where its ships embark for the Nantucket Route in a move toward greener transportation in the region.

Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis and Barnstable Board Member Robert R. Jones were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony, after which a ceremonial “first ride” was taken around town.

“Welcoming more alternative fuel buses into service are important steps of our region’s journey into cleaner transportation options,” said Davis.

“We are excited to be one of the agencies and municipalities making these investments.”

The purchase of the buses was approved in February of 2024, and the pair arrived earlier this month.

Following their arrival, steamship bus drivers spent several weeks in training to familiarize themselves with the new technology.

With the new additions, nine of the Authority’s 28 buses currently in operation are either hybrid or fully electric.