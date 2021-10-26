Steamship Authority Advises Travelers Plan Ahead of Weather

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory in response to the National Weather Service’s High Wind Warning for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

The Authority said that service interruptions are possible due to high winds as early as Tuesday morning for high-speed service on the Nantucket route.

The ferry service said interruptions will become more likely as the day continues on both the Vineyard route and Nantucket route.

The latest updates from the Steamship Authority, including ferry schedules, can be found on their website here.