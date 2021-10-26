You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Advises Travelers Plan Ahead of Weather

Steamship Authority Advises Travelers Plan Ahead of Weather

October 26, 2021

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory in response to the National Weather Service’s High Wind Warning for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

The Authority said that service interruptions are possible due to high winds as early as Tuesday morning for high-speed service on the Nantucket route.

The ferry service said interruptions will become more likely as the day continues on both the Vineyard route and Nantucket route.

The latest updates from the Steamship Authority, including ferry schedules, can be found on their website here.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 