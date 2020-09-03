Steamship Authority Alters Schedules Through Tuesday

HYANNIS – Further changes to the Steamship Authority’s operating schedules through Tuesday have been announced.

The M/V Woods Hole will return to operating three round trips per day on the Nantucket schedule, while the M/V Sankaty will be running in the place of the M/V Gay Head.

The M/V Gay Head will instead be moving to three daily round trips on the Vineyard run during weekdays in the M/V Sankaty’s place.

The M/V Governor will also be doing four to five round trips each day as the Martha’s Vineyard route has been updated.

The Steamship Authority is also working on lifting reservations in place through Tuesday. Passengers will be able to create and change reservations again as the weekend approaches.

No additional details on coronavirus tests done on Monday for employees were provided by the Steamship Authority.

For more information, visit the Steamship Authority’s website by clicking here.

The boat line previously announced 3 positive COVID-19 tests among employees.