Steamship Authority Announces Reservation Opening Dates

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority this month will begin accepting reservation requests for travel during the 2020 summer season, which runs from Friday, May 15th through Tuesday, October 20th 2020.

As was the case in 2019, there will be two general online openings, one for Nantucket, and one for Martha’s Vineyard.

The boat line will have extra support on site. During the first two days of the Internet openings for each route, the reservation office hours will be extended to 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations for travel to Nantucket from May 15th through October 20th open Tuesday and may be made online.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21st, reservations to Martha’s Vineyard may be made online.

Reservation requests will also be accepted through the mail.

Up to five transactions will be accepted per mailing.

Reservations for travel for the summer season may be made over the phone beginning on Tuesday, January 28th at 7:30 a.m.

When making a vehicle reservation, customers must provide the year, make, model, and license plate number of the vehicle to be transported.

All vehicle reservations are non-transferable.

For more information on reservations, visit steamshipauthority.com.