Steamship Authority Announces Employee COVID Case Post-Thanksgiving

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has advised the public that an employee aboard the M/V Martha’s Vineyard recently tested positive for COVID-19 following Thanksgiving.

The employee last worked aboard the vessel during a watch that began at noon on the Saturday following the holiday and ended in Woods Hole at 11:30 a.m. the following morning.

The employee, who the Steamship Authority advised was unlikely to have prolonged exposure with the public due to their duties, received their test results this past Friday.

Other employees aboard the vessel were then tested, and will not be returning to work until they produce a negative test or are given clearance from a medical professional.

In the meantime, the Steamship Authority said that cleaning on ships and in employee areas continue, along with other virus mitigation efforts.