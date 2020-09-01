You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Third Steamship Authority Vessel Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

September 1, 2020

HYANNIS – A third crew member with the Steamship Authority has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement.

The anonymous crew member last worked aboard the M/V Woods Hole as it arrived in Hyannis on Friday morning.

Another employee who worked during the same shift had tested positive earlier, although the authority is not entirely sure when the virus was transmitted.

The M/V Woods Hole was cleaned thoroughly on Sunday, according to the authority.

No further changes to the Steamship Authority’s schedule will be done in response, although changes announced earlier this week will continue until at least Friday.

