Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

November 14, 2020

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has announced that an employee aboard the M/V Martha’s Vineyard has recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee’s identity and position is remaining confidential. They were advised of a close contact who had tested positive for COVID-19 following a shift on November 9, and they were then tested.

No ferry service disruptions or schedule changes were made following this incident.

Those who were in close contact with the employee who tested positive are being contacted and advised of the next steps they should take. In the meantime, the Steamship Authority is reminding residents that their ships continue to be cleaned and sanitized every night, while employees continue to undergo health screenings prior to every shift.

