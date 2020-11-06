Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority recently confirmed that an employee assigned to the M/V Iyanough has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Authority said that it is taking additional preventative steps to ensure the safety of the public and its staff.

The employee immediately notified the Authority of the positive COVID-19 test result and left the vessel while it was in Hyannis.

All employees who may have come into contact with the individual are being notified so they can get tested for the virus, said the Authority.

The vessel was thoroughly cleaned and re-staffed by crew unaffected by the incident.

The Hyannis terminal’s public and employee locations were also cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants, and the Authority continues to perform sanitizing protocols.

The Authority said that crews are also assigned nightly to perform cleaning and disinfectant measures onboard the vessels.

Employees have been instructed in general by the Steamship Authority to not come to work while they are sick, as well as wear cloth face coverings, wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

Vessel employees also undergo a health screening by a medical professional before each watch, said the Authority.