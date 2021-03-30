You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID

Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID

March 30, 2021

FALMOUTH – A Steamship Authority terminal employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was assigned to the Woods Hole terminal and last worked a full shift on Friday, March 26. 

They reported for work on Tuesday, March 30, and passed the mandatory health-screening given to all shoreside employees prior to their shift. 

The employee later left work after feeling ill and received a rapid test for COVID-19 which returned a positive result.

All employees who were identified as being in close contact with the individual have been notified and will not be allowed to return to work until after producing a negative test result or are cleared for work by a medical professional, said the Authority. 

The terminal employee was unlikely to have had any prolonged exposure with the public during their work hours.

The Steamship Authority performs nightly cleaning of its terminals in both public and employee areas. 

All high-touch areas are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, including hand railings, table tops, door handles, seats, faucets and toilets, said the Authority. 

