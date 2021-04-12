You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID

April 12, 2021

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has reported that a vessel employee assigned to the M/V Iyanough has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on the Hyannis/Nantucket route on Wednesday, April 7. 

A family member of the employee later confirmed that they tested positive for COVID, and the employee then received a test themselves due to being a close contact. 

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare will arrange for COVID testing for the vessel employees who were identified as being in close contact with the employee. 

None of the employees will be allowed to return to work until after they produce a negative test result or are cleared by a medical professional. 

Nightly cleanings of all vessels and terminals with disinfectant continue in both public and employee areas, said the Authority. 

Employees are also instructed no to go to work if they feel ill. 

