Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID

FALMOUTH – A Steamship Authority vessel employee assigned to the M/V Eagle has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s name and position will not be disclosed by the Authority in order to ensure their private health information remains confidential.

According to the Authority, the employee last worked on the M/V Eagle during the Nantucket/Hyannis watch beginning at 2:45 pm on Saturday, April 17 and ending with the vessel’s arrival in Hyannis at 2:15 pm on Sunday, April 18.

The employee was unlikely to have had any prolonged exposure with the general public during their work hours, said the Steamship Authority.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare will arrange testing for the employees who were in close contact with the affected individual.

No operation changes or interruptions were reported as result of the incident.