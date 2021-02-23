Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has announced that a vessel employee assigned to the M/V Martha’s Vineyard recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked aboard the vessel beginning with the noon trip leaving Woods Hole on Friday, February 12, and ending with the trip arriving in Woods Hole at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 13.

The employee received a positive test result on February 20 and notified the boat line immediately.

The SSA said that it will not be disclosing the employee’s name or position within the company to ensure their private health information remains confidential.

All employees who were in close contact with the affected individual have been notified and will not be allowed to return to work until after receiving a negative test result or have been cleared by a medical professional.

The Steamship Authority said that it continues to use hospital-grade disinfectant on board all vessels to perform nightly cleanings of both public and employee areas.

All high-touch areas, including hand railings, table tops, door handles, seats, faucets and toilets are disinfected, said the Authority.

All employees have been instructed that they should not come to work while they are sick, both for their own safety as well as for the safety of the crew and general public.