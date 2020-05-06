Steamship Authority Following Statewide Face Cover Order

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority has implemented the requirement to wear face coverings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mandate will be implemented at the SSA’s land facilities, shuttle buses, and sea vessels.

The new rule is in line with Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate that face masks or coverings must be worn in public when social distancing cannot be maintained, including while on any form of public transit. The order takes effect Wednesday.

The SSA was originally requiring passengers without a mask to sit outside, but now their policy aligns with the state order.

“Now with the governor’s order, that helps us even more,” said SSA Spokesman Sean Driscoll.

“We’ll be able to follow the letter of that order and enforce it on his authority in addition to our own policy.”

Driscoll said that the time frame on their face covering policy is indefinite.

“It seems like everybody is thinking that face masks are going to be the way to go, even as we start to do whatever kind of reopening is going to happen here in Massachusetts,” he said.

Driscoll said that productive conversations with state and federal government officials concerning additional funding have been held.