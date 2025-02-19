Steamship Authority Investigating Speed Issue in New Vessels

HYANNIS – Steamship Authority officials said that that they’re looking into speed issues for their new vessels as the M/V Aquinnah and Monomoy get ready to enter the fleet.

Officials at this week’s meeting of the Authority Board said the already commissioned M/V Barnstable has only been able to reach about 80% of its expected travel times due to the hull’s configuration.

“These were anticipated issues,” said Mark Amundsen, Director of Marine Operations, at the meeting.

“This Sunday, we’re going to be doing a software change on our propulsion control system. Right now, we’re only able to get up to 80 percent speed and we’re getting a hard stop from the software. So, we’ll be doing the full software update which should improv the performance of the vessel.”

Meanwhile, the Aquinnah is preparing for Coast Guard testing. Its next milestone will be an engine and mechanical start up scheduled for February 25.

The Monomoy still being retrofitted for passenger travel, with its hull currently being cut down.

The total financial snapshot estimate for all three of the new to the fleet vessels is $78,722,087.