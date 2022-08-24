Steamship Authority Launches Name Contest for New Vessels

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority has launched a public naming contest for two new vessels.

The organization announced last week that they were in the process of acquiring two new Offshore Supply Vessels after they had served off the Gulf Coast. They’re slated to replace the M/V Gay Head and M/V Katama.

All name submissions are due online by Monday, September 5, at 11:59 p.m. Names will be reviewed before a selection of finalists will be submitted to the Authority’s Bard and Port Council.

The winning names will be voted on during a board meeting on Tuesday, September 27.

Those who submit the winning names will each be given a $250 Steamship Authority gift card and will also be invited to welcome the vessels into their fleet.

To learn more, visit www.nametheSSAvessel.com.