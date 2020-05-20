Steamship Authority Receives $12 Million in Federal Funds Before Stoppage in Service

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority received $12 million in federal funding that U.S. Representative Bill Keating said he worked to expedite before the ferry service was forced to stop service.

At the end of April, during a conference call with Federal Transit Administrator (FTA) K. Jane Williams, Congressman Keating received a commitment that the $12 million would be expedited and delivered within the next two weeks.

But the work to support the Steamship Authority began at the beginning of the year, before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Earlier this year, the FTA announced that they intended to de-certify the Steamship Authority as a commuter service.

Working closely with officials from both the Steamship Authority and the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, Congressman Keating was able to intercede with the FTA, providing them new evidence of the commuter traffic on the island ferries.

According to Keating’s office, it was successful and ensured that the Steamship Authority retained its commuter service status.

They added that without the commuter status, the Steamship Authority would not have been eligible for the CARES Act stimulus funding.

“The stoppage in Steamship Authority service was a real threat and the ceasing of that service would have been catastrophic for our region,” said Congressman Keating.

“There is a great sense of relief that we were able to get this done. I want to thank Tom Cahir and Bob Davis for being great partners and also FTA Administrator Williams who saw the importance of prioritizing this money and ensured the Steamship Authority had it in time.”

The $12 million in federal funds constitute an injection of $9.8 million CARES Act funding and the annual allocation of $2.45 million from existing FTA sources.

All of the funds were contingent on the Steamship Authority being designated as a Commuter Service by the FTA, and Congressman Keating’s office said that without his intervention, it would likely not have arrived before the Steamship Authority was forced to stop service.

“We have enjoyed a very good and productive partnership with our multi-modal partners for years,” said Tom Cahir of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.

“The Steamship Authority provides a critically important service and is literally the lifeline to the Islands. We are happy to be able to assist as they continue to meet their financial challenges. None of this could have been accomplished without the direct intervention by Congressman Keating on several occasions.”

Without Congressman Keating’s intervention with the Federal Transit Administration, these vital funds would not have been expedited as quickly as they were,” said Robert B. Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority.

“On behalf of the Steamship Authority and all our patrons which rely upon our service, I want to sincerely thank him.”