Steamship Authority Releases Early Martha’s Vineyard Bookings

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has released the preliminary results for its Martha’s Vineyard general opening, reporting 20,965 transactions and $6,441,765.75 in revenue as of 2 pm on Tuesday.

The number of total transactions, defined as a one-way or round-trip automobile reservation, is lower than the 25,020 number recorded on the opening day of last year, while the revenue figure is closer to matching last year’s $6,702,357.70 total.

A full wrap-up of the first day of activity is expected later today.