Steamship Authority Reports COVID-19 Case, Fourth in 7 Days

FALMOUTH – A Steamship Authority employee who worked aboard the M/V Martha’s Vineyard recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is the fourth reported positive case within the Steamship Authority’s staff in seven days.

The others include a Vineyard Haven terminal staff member, a previous case aboard the M/V Martha’s Vineyard, and a case within the Parking and Bus Operations Department based in Palmer Avenue.

The Steamship Authority said in a statement that it is taking additional preventative steps to ensure the safety of the public and its employees.

The vessel employee last worked a shift that began with the noon trip from Woods Hole on December 29 and ended with the vessel’s 10:15 am arrival in Vineyard Haven on December 30.

After falling ill, the employee received a test and immediately notified the Authority of the positive result.

The Authority said that they are notifying other vessel employees who were in close contact with the affected individual that they will not be allowed to return to work until receiving a negative test result or have been cleared by a medical professional.

The incident has not resulted in any operational interruptions or changes, said the Authority.

The Steamship Authority said that every nightly, they perform disinfections of all vessels in both public and employee areas, part of precautionary measures taken daily by Authority terminal and vessel staff to thoroughly clean all high-touch areas.

Employees have been instructed by the Authority not to report to work if they are sick, for both their own safety as well as the safety of the crews and public.