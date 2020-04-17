Steamship Authority Seeking Urgent Financial Relief From State

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority has asked for the state’s assistance in helping to fund their ferry service operations.

In a statement issued Friday morning, the Authority said that they will not be able to meet its obligations to provide for the transportation of people and goods to the islands beyond May 31 without financial relief due to the decline in ridership-generated revenues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Manager Robert Davis sent a letter to Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday, alerting the state that “with the rapid onset of the COVID-19 virus, the current travel restrictions imposed by State directives, and the limited cash on-hand balances at its disposal, the Authority cannot wait until December 31, 2020 to present millions of dollars in shortfalls to the Commonwealth seeking its assistance.”

The Steamship Authority funds nearly 100 percent of its annual cost of service through its fare box collections and receives no annual state subsidy or funding.

Although the Authority’s Enabling Act includes a method where certain funding shortfalls can be assessed to the five port communities it serves at the end of the year, an assessment has not been made since 1962.

Davis noted that the Authority carries around 3 million passengers, 475,000 cars and 195,000 trucks to and from the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket every year, in the performance of its essential state-mandated function.

“The Authority is the ‘lifeline’ for those islands, providing the only year-round passenger, automobile and truck ferry service delivering food, medicine, fuel and numerous other consumables and products from the mainland,” Davis wrote.

The Steamship Authority is currently experiencing declines of 70 percent to 85 percent from projected traffic estimates, which were forecast in 2019 as part of its annual budgeting process.

As of April 15, the Authority has seen reductions of 71,000 passengers (down 85%), 11,500 automobiles (down 79%) and 5,650 trucks (down 64%) month-to-date from the same period in 2019.

Between March 17 and April 14, the Authority stated that they lost an estimated $2.99 million in revenue compared to 2019 and that they have no viable prospects of replenishing lost fare revenues in the immediate future.

Authority officials currently estimate recurring revenue losses of around $1 million per week as the pandemic restrictions continue and if ridership trends continue at the current pace, they’re expecting weekly revenue losses to increase.

“Reliable passenger and freight ferry service makes modern life possible on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that the Steamship Authority is able operate during the pandemic and when we are able to recover; it truly is our lifeline.”

The severe reduction in traffic over the past several weeks has resulted in the Authority eliminating 1,410 of the scheduled sailings through May 5, which represents a decrease of more than 52 percent of trips versus the budgeted schedules.

Under its Enabling Act, the Authority may only maintain an amount of cash “sufficient to pay the cost of maintenance, repair and operation of the steamship line for the current month and the next ensuing month,” Davis wrote in his letter to Governor Baker.

The Authority said that they cannot hold, by law, a “rainy day fund” and have been using its limited cash reserves to pay for fuel, maintenance and wages.

The Enabling Act also prohibits the Authority from tapping its other funds as a source of operating revenues, such as the proceeds of bond sales to finance its Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project.

One potential source of funding, Davis noted in his letter, is the Municipal Liquidity Facility, which was authorized under the Federal Reserve Act on April 9 and allows the Commonwealth to apply for Eligible Notes, the proceeds of which may be used to help manage cash flow impacts and potential reductions of revenues or increases in expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Authority has taken a number of steps so far to reduce operating costs, including furloughing around 114 employees and suspending seasonal hiring, which typically begins in April.

The Authority has also laid up unneeded vessels and closed or reduced support facilities.

“In order for the Authority to continue to maintain safe, efficient, economical and essential ferry boat transportation to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, we respectfully request the Commonwealth to assist the Authority with its cash reserves in any fiscally responsible manner possible,” said Davis.