Steamship Authority Terminal Employee Positive for COVID

May 7, 2021

FALMOUTH – An employee of the Steamship Authority assigned to the Nantucket terminal has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The employee last worked at the terminal on Thursday, May 6, passing the mandatory health-screening given to all employees prior to starting their shift, but falling ill later that day before receiving a rapid test. 

Several other employees were identified as close contacts of the individual, however in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, only one was directed to obtain a COVID-19 test as the other employees had all been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The employee will not be allowed to return to work until producing a negative test result or are cleared by a medical professional. 

No operational changes or interruptions were reported as result of the incident. 

