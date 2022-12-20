Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Potential Winds

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has waived its change and cancellation fees for travel this Friday and Saturday amid potential high winds.

Authority officials said they are monitoring an upcoming period of active weather that could cause some cancellations throughout the day on both the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard routes.

As such, they are urging holiday travelers to consider making alternate plans.

The latest up-to-date ferry schedules can be found on the Steamship Authority’s website. Travelers can also modify their reservations.

CapeCod.com’s weather page, which also includes links to current ferry status, can be found here.