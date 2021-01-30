Steamship Authority Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

WOOD HOLE – An employee assigned to the Steamship Authority vessel Katama tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

A statement from the boat line said they were taking additional preventative steps to ensure the safety of the public and its employees.

The name of the employee or position within the company was not disclosed to ensure their private health information remains confidential. Due to their typical work duties, the employee was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours.

The SSA said the employee last worked on the vessel on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, on all four of the vessel’s scheduled round trips. The employee subsequently felt ill and received a test for COVID-19; after receiving the positive test result, the employee immediately notified the Authority.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare have agreed to arrange for COVID-19 testing for those vessel employees who have been identified as being in close contact with the affected employees.

Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after a negative test result is received or are cleared to work by a medical professional.

No operational changes or interruptions are anticipated because of the incident.

The boat line said that each night, they use hospital-grade disinfectants on board all vessels to perform a cleaning of both public and employee areas.