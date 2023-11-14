Steamship Internal Investigation: Officials Knew Sankaty Improperly Secured Before Drifting

FALMOUTH – An internal investigation indicates that Steamship Authority officials knew ahead of time that the Sankaty was improperly secured before it slipped its mooring and drifted to an adjacent dock on July 27.

Reports indicate that both the captain and crew were aware that the boat had not been moored properly for over an hour before it broke free.

An Authority official also had reported improper docking procedures earlier on July 24, which resulted in follow-ups with crew including email.

No one was injured in the incident July 27th, with the vessel safely drifting to the nearby dock owned by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.