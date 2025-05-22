Steamship term limits, train service on Cape, and more with State Sen. Dylan Fernandes

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pocasset Mental Health Center that was almost closed by the state until local pushback will see 4.8 million in funding in the FY26 budget.

Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes added the amendment to the budget, saying the Cape region is in critical need of more mental health services, not less.

The center provides 16 in-patient units and sees around 140 admissions annually.

Fernandes has also brought home $750,000 in funding for education and infrastructure for the district with the most recent supplemental budget. It includes $165,000 for the Upper Cape YMCA, $50,000 for the ARC of Plymouth and Upper Cape, and $25,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod.

