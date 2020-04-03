State Rep. Candidate Calls for Support of Restaurants During COVID-19 Outbreak

BARNSTABLE – Steven Xiarhos, a Republican candidate for state Rrepresentative in the 5th Barnstable District, announced that he supports legislation SD2888 to assist restaurants whose businesses have been interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Restaurants are important small businesses which not only employ large numbers of workers but also add valuable character to our community,” Xiarhos said.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has had a devastating effect on their business operations. We need to take steps to support these and other small businesses and their employees so they can get back up and running once current conditions clear.”

The owners of many restaurants carry insurance to protect their operations against loss of business due to fires and other calamities.

However, most of these policies fail or refuse to provide coverage for loss of business due to a virus or where there is no physical property damage to a restaurant’s facilities.

For many restaurants forced to close their doors or reduce their operations to takeout-only because of the outbreak, this can present a huge an unanticipated loss.

The senate bill, filed by Senator James B. Eldridge, would require insurance companies to cover loss of business for qualifying restaurants due to COVID-19 so long as Governor Charlie Baker’s emergency declaration remains in effect.

Its provisions would apply to restaurants with fewer than 150 employees.

“These are difficult times, and it’s appropriate for our government to take certain steps to protect not only our public health but also our economy form the effects of COVID-19,” said Xiarhos.

“Our restaurants and the employees who work in them are an important business component that has been overlooked by many relief efforts, and it is critical that we include support for them in our response to this pandemic.”

Xiarhos is a resident of Barnstable and a Republican candidate for state representative in the Fifth Barnstable District. Republican Randy Hunt is not running for re-election.