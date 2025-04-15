You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Stickers Available for Summer Season, Sandwich Wraps Beach Work

Stickers Available for Summer Season, Sandwich Wraps Beach Work

April 15, 2025
Town Neck Beach in Sandwich

Town Neck Beach in Sandwich. CapeCod.com

SANDWICH – Beach stickers are available online now for Cape Cod communities as the summer season draws closer.

In towns like Eastham, 2025 Stickers for both taxpayers and visitors will be available in-person starting June 5, the same month staff like lifeguards and bathroom facilities will be on-hand for most communities. 

Work is also wrapping for popular beaches like Sandwich’s Town Neck, where nourishment efforts have concluded.

“Sand dunes not only serve as a vital defense against storm surges and wave action, but they also provide essential habitat for diverse wildlife, all while enhancing the natural beauty that supports our tourism and recreational offerings. We ask patrons to please note the new dunes are defined by the fencing areas and signage- please use caution when entering beach area and walking the beach,” town officials said in a statement

They add that after the threat of spring storms and surges is over, they will lay out beach mats in areas where a safe grade exists for visitors. 

