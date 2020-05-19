You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Stock Indexes are Mixed on Wall Street as Gloom Sets Back In

Stock Indexes are Mixed on Wall Street as Gloom Sets Back In

May 19, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are mixed in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the market had its biggest jump in more than five weeks.

Banks were posting the biggest losses in the early going, while technology companies kept up their winning streak.

Earnings reports from major retailers showed how differently those companies are faring during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart rose after reporting a surge in sales as people stocked up on crucial supplies as they sheltered in place.

But Kohl’s, whose stores are closed, swung to a $541 million loss as its revenue fell more than 40%.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 