Stock Indexes are Mixed on Wall Street as Gloom Sets Back In

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are mixed in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the market had its biggest jump in more than five weeks.

Banks were posting the biggest losses in the early going, while technology companies kept up their winning streak.

Earnings reports from major retailers showed how differently those companies are faring during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart rose after reporting a surge in sales as people stocked up on crucial supplies as they sheltered in place.

But Kohl’s, whose stores are closed, swung to a $541 million loss as its revenue fell more than 40%.