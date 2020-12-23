Stop & Shop Introduces Pickup Service to Sandwich and Yarmouth

FALMOUTH – As winter temperatures set in, Stop & Shop is introducing grocery pickup services at its Sandwich and South Yarmouth stores.

Customers can place an order at stopandshop.com, or on the Stop & Shop mobile app, then head to the store at a time of their choosing to have their groceries delivered directly into their car.

“We’re thrilled our Sandwich and South Yarmouth neighbors can experience a more convenient way to shop for groceries just as the snowy season arrives,” said Bennet Feller, Stop & Shop District Director for Cape Cod in a statement.

“As temperatures drop, we’ll work to get groceries packed up and customers can simply pull up, then our team will safely load up cars.”

Customers are asked to have their trunk or door open for associates bringing out the grocery order, and are encouraged to wear masks and limit the number of people in their vehicle.

Stop & Shop associates will be wearing masks and follow sanitizing precautions, including surface sanitization and regular hand washing.