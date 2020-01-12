Strong Winds Cause Travel Issues, Outages

HYANNIS – The strong winds are causing travel issues Sunday between Cape Cod and the Islands.

The Steamship Authority has canceled early morning trips on the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes, and Hy-Line Cruises has cancelled trips between Hyannis and Nantucket.

Customers are advised to check ferry service providers’ websites for further updates.

The National weather service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Cape and Islands through 4 p.m.

Sustained southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Strong gusts could blow around unsecured objects, bring down tree limbs and result in possible power outages.

The winds have caused some power outages across the Upper Cape and Mid Cape.

The Eversource outage map reported nearly over 1,100 outages in Sandwich and over 500 in Falmouth at 8 a.m. About 600 outages in Bourne had been reduced to under 100. There were also more than 100 outages reported in Mashpee.

There were also a handful of outages reported in Barnstable and Yarmouth.