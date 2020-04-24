Student Loan Borrowers Receiving Relief Amid Virus

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Division of Banks has joined an initiative to aid student loan borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The multi-state initiative aims to secure options for payment relief with 15 student loan services. 182,000 Massachusetts borrowers will benefit from the initiative, according to the state.

Options for relief include a minimum of 90 days of forbearance, a waiver of late payment fees, and a cease of debt collection lawsuits for 90 days.

The new actions come after the federal CARES Act also provided help to student loan borrowers.

