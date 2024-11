PROVINCETOWN – Alice Brock, who served as the inspiration for the Arlo Guthrie song “Alice’s Restaurant”, has died.

Guthrie announced on Friday that Brock died in Provincetown. She was 83 years old.

The restaurant referenced in the popular 1967 song protesting the Vietnam War was called The Back Room, located in the Berkshires.

After gaining fame from the track, Brock moved to P-Town and became an artist.