UPDATE: Coast Guard Searching for Submarine Missing 900 Miles Off Cape Coast

HYANNIS – A submersible has gone missing about 900 miles off the Coast of Cape Cod, near the wreck of the Titanic.
The craft belongs to OceanGate, a tour firm that provides expeditions to the historic wreck.
The company said in a statement that it is working with government agencies as well as deep sea firms in order to re-establish contact with the vessel.
The type of sub missing typically carries five people and contains enough oxygen for four days.
Update 4:30 pm June 19, 2023: Coast Guard officials said that they are investigating the incident. The following is the full statement from the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard is searching for five persons after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Sunday morning.
A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, C-130 Hercules aircraft, as well as a Canadian P8 aircraft equipped with underwater sonar capability, are currently searching for the missing submersible.