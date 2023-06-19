UPDATE: Coast Guard Searching for Submarine Missing 900 Miles Off Cape Coast

HYANNIS – A submersible has gone missing about 900 miles off the Coast of Cape Cod, near the wreck of the Titanic.

The craft belongs to OceanGate, a tour firm that provides expeditions to the historic wreck.

The company said in a statement that it is working with government agencies as well as deep sea firms in order to re-establish contact with the vessel.

The type of sub missing typically carries five people and contains enough oxygen for four days.

Update 4:30 pm June 19, 2023: Coast Guard officials said that they are investigating the incident. The following is the full statement from the Coast Guard.