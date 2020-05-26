Subsurface Utility Mapping Begins in Barnstable Tuesday

BARNSTABLE – Subsurface utility mapping work will start in Barnstable Tuesday.

Work will be done on parts of Phinney’s Lane, Wequaquet Lane, Strawberry Hill Road, and Craigville Beach Road. Construction is not a part of the scope of work, but utility locations will be flagged or marked with paint across the area.

The work is a part of the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Project as well as the Vineyard Wind Project. Work will be done between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays for around two weeks.

Police officers will be on hand to direct traffic, and minor delays on the roads are to be expected. The town is advising motorists to proceed slowly and with caution when going through the work zone.