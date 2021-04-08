Free Ride is Over at Bass Hole Beach Parking Lot

YARMOUTH PORT – Yarmouth officials recently outlined summer regulations for parking and overcrowding at Bass Hole Beach that include a parking fee for the first time.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, Bass Hole Beach will be a paid parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residential beach stickers will be required to gain access to the lot. Daily passes will be accessible for $20. Parking for the beach will be on a first come, first served basis.

Special parking permits for those with existing kayak rack and boat slip permits will be made available.

Town officials added that signage will be placed along Route 6A to notify visitors when parking has reached its full capacity.

Parking along most of Center Street will be prohibited starting from Alms House Road up to the parking area. Violators will be subject to towing.