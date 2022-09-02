Sunday, September 11 marks the anniversary of the attacks on the United States. A commemoration ceremony will be held in Barnstable Village that morning to reflect on 9/11. Former CBS producer and the author of the book Bikeman, Tom Flynn will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony. Tom joined the program this week to revisit his experience by New York’s World Trade Center in 2001; he also spoke about his journey in writing the book recounting that day and what he hopes people can learn from those events 21 years ago.
Sunday Journal – 9/11 Commemoration
September 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – 9/11 Commemoration
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Hosting Free 55+ Community Safety Event
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare
- Painting Scheduled on Bridge Over Rt. 6 in Brewster
- Housing Assistance Corporation Holds Info Session for 10 Falmouth Apartments
- September Proclaimed Emergency Preparedness Month
- Cape Cod Rabies Vaccine Bait Distribution Resumes
- Nantucket Doubles Down on Fire Chief Selection
- Calm Before Storms? Oddly Quiet Atlantic Despite Forecasts
- Yarmouth Seeking Public Feedback on Wastewater Infrastructure
- Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Applications Now Open
- Cape Women’s Coalition to Sunset in September
- Chatham Wrestles with Hand Watering Ban Amid Critical Drought