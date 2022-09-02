You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – 9/11 Commemoration

Sunday Journal – 9/11 Commemoration

September 2, 2022

Sunday, September 11 marks the anniversary of the attacks on the United States. A commemoration ceremony will be held in Barnstable Village that morning to reflect on 9/11. Former CBS producer and the author of the book Bikeman, Tom Flynn will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony. Tom joined the program this week to revisit his experience by New York’s World Trade Center in 2001; he also spoke about his journey in writing the book recounting that day and what he hopes people can learn from those events 21 years ago.

