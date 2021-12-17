As the holiday approaches, AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire said the organization is estimating more Americans will take to the roads as they make up for cancelled trips in 2020. Maguire joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the forecast and some of the ways people are adjusting to travel as the pandemic continues and the Omicron variant looms.
Sunday Journal – AAA Forecasts Travel Upticks and Talks Safety
December 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
