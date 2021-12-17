You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – AAA Forecasts Travel Upticks and Talks Safety

Sunday Journal – AAA Forecasts Travel Upticks and Talks Safety

December 17, 2021

As the holiday approaches, AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire said the organization is estimating more Americans will take to the roads as they make up for cancelled trips in 2020. Maguire joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the forecast and some of the ways people are adjusting to travel as the pandemic continues and the Omicron variant looms.

