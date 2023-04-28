We were pleased to welcome Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Northeast Mark Schieldrop onto the program this weekend. The organization recently released their first Environmental, Social, and Governance Report; Mark explained how the project aims to outline AAA’s future steps in addressing electric vehicle infrastructure, equitable employment opportunities, and more.
Sunday Journal – AAA Northeast’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
April 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – AAA Northeast’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
- Cape & Islands United Way Plans Community Baby Shower
- Barnstable Announces Tourism Grant Program
- Two Cape Groups Get Funding to Reduce Plastic Waste
- Community Health Center Introduces New Chief Medical Officer
- Wellfleet’s Commercial Bottle Ban Begins May 1
- EPA Draft Determination Opposes Joint Base Machine Gun Range
- Massachusetts House Approves $56B State Budget Plan
- Harwich Invites Public To Tour De Trash Cleanup
- Motta Field Design Concept to be Unveiled May 3
- Yarmouth Approves Two Single-Use Plastics Bans
- Cape Cod Hospital To Participate In TeamBirth Initiative
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank To Announce New Grant Funding