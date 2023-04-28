You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – AAA Northeast’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Sunday Journal – AAA Northeast’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

April 28, 2023

We were pleased to welcome Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Northeast Mark Schieldrop onto the program this weekend. The organization recently released their first Environmental, Social, and Governance Report; Mark explained how the project aims to outline AAA’s future steps in addressing electric vehicle infrastructure, equitable employment opportunities, and more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 