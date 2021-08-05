You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Adam Epstein and the Beach Road Weekend

Sunday Journal – Adam Epstein and the Beach Road Weekend

August 5, 2021

Though waylaid by COVID like many other events, the Beach Road Weekend music festival is returning to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022, and tickets are on sale now. CEO Adam Epstein of Innovation Arts and Entertainment, which organizes the event, said they have an all-star line-up to usher in the “new-normal.”

