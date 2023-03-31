You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod Applauds FDA Approval of Narcan for Over-the-Counter

Sunday Journal – AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod Applauds FDA Approval of Narcan for Over-the-Counter

March 31, 2023

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Narcan for sale over-the-counter, a move receiving applause by local advocates with the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod. CEO Dan Gates joins Sunday Journal to discuss how the initiative will make a big difference for those struggling with opioid addiction, as well as what other hurdles remain in Narcan. Gates also highlights what services are available from the AIDS Support Group for those in need.

