The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Narcan for sale over-the-counter, a move receiving applause by local advocates with the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod. CEO Dan Gates joins Sunday Journal to discuss how the initiative will make a big difference for those struggling with opioid addiction, as well as what other hurdles remain in Narcan. Gates also highlights what services are available from the AIDS Support Group for those in need.
Sunday Journal – AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod Applauds FDA Approval of Narcan for Over-the-Counter
March 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Highlights Water for April
- Sunday Journal – AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod Applauds FDA Approval of Narcan for Over-the-Counter
- Sunday Journal – New J-1 Housing Coordinator Talks Importance of Program for Workforce
- FDA Approves Narcan for Over-The-Counter Sale
- More Hyannis Sewer Work on Rt. 28 Begins April 3
- Regional Hospital Among Awardees For Aging Services Funding
- Hyannis Golf Course Reopens Friday
- AmeriCorps To Hold Sessions On Volunteer Placement
- Barnstable County Capital Projects Total Over $60M
- Senators from Several States Ask NOAA to Address Whale Deaths
- Registration Open for Big 3 Fishing Tournament
- Harwich Receives $620,000 for Great Sand Lake Sewer Project
- Marine Debris Cleanup To Begin On Cuttyhunk Island