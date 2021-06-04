You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Amanda Converse with Love Live Local

Sunday Journal – Amanda Converse with Love Live Local

June 4, 2021

CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse joined us in-studio as coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed across Massachusetts. Converse discussed short and long term challenges that need to be addressed in order to ensure that local businesses can thrive, including addressing the insurance claim process and work shortages.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 