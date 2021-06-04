CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse joined us in-studio as coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed across Massachusetts. Converse discussed short and long term challenges that need to be addressed in order to ensure that local businesses can thrive, including addressing the insurance claim process and work shortages.
Sunday Journal – Amanda Converse with Love Live Local
June 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
