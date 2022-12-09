The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has retained a legal team in case Holtec International intends to move ahead with plans to discharge wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. Association Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday to discuss the team, as well as a recent partnership by the Association, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and Cape Cod Commission to establish the Canal Bridges Task Force.
Sunday Journal – Andrew Gottlieb Talks Retaining Legal Team, Bridge Task Force
December 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
