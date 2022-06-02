You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Atlantic Hurricane Season Prep with MEMA’s Chris Besse

Sunday Journal – Atlantic Hurricane Season Prep with MEMA’s Chris Besse

June 2, 2022

We were pleased to welcome Public Information Office with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Chris Besse onto the program this week. As Atlantic hurricane season has begun, Chris spoke about expectations for the next few months, and he also provided preparation tips for residents to ensure that they’re ready in the event of a major storm.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 