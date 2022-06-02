We were pleased to welcome Public Information Office with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Chris Besse onto the program this week. As Atlantic hurricane season has begun, Chris spoke about expectations for the next few months, and he also provided preparation tips for residents to ensure that they’re ready in the event of a major storm.
Sunday Journal – Atlantic Hurricane Season Prep with MEMA’s Chris Besse
June 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Atlantic Hurricane Season Prep with MEMA’s Chris Besse
- Sunday Journal – Lobster Fishing Forecast with Mike Sargent
- Sunday Journal – Top 10 Beaches List with Dr. Stephen Leatherman
- Sunday Journal – Republican Candidate for Governor Chris Doughty
- House Panel Taking Up Gun Bill in Wake of Mass Shootings
- WHO: Monkeypox Won’t Turn Into Pandemic, But Many Unknowns
- Pressure Growing to Remove PFAS from Fast Food Wrappers
- Barnstable County Officials Restore IT Funding
- Harwich Implements Outdoor Watering Restrictions
- Federal Aid Provided to Help Mass. Vets Find Jobs, Housing
- Gridlock Could Delay COVID Funds Until Fall — or Longer
- VIDEO: Humpback Whale Untangled from Rope Off Chatham
- Biden Says US Sending Medium-Range Rocket Systems to Ukraine