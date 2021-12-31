You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

December 31, 2021

We were pleased to welcome Research Scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Megan Winton back onto the program this week. As we move into 2022, Megan looked back on a busy year for the organization; their work featured the tagging of hundreds of sharks within the region, insights into their movement and migration patterns, and more.

